Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 64.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $38,909,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $462.10 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.