Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,642,192.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,583,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,209,000 after buying an additional 5,583,455 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 220,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.