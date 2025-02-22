Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Major Shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 3,395 Shares

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,395 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $76,794.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 775,582 shares in the company, valued at $17,543,664.84. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

On Thursday, February 13th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,510 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $102,061.30.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Shares of HURC opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.