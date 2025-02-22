Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Major Shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 3,395 Shares

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,395 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $76,794.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 775,582 shares in the company, valued at $17,543,664.84. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 13th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,510 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $102,061.30.
Hurco Companies Price Performance
Shares of HURC opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
About Hurco Companies
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hurco Companies
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.