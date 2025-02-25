2,328 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Bought by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $141,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Jackson Financial stock opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. This trade represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

