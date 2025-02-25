MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 1,983 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 90,155 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 407,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of YEAR opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

