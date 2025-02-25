Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Get Everi alerts:

Insider Transactions at Everi

In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,032,062 shares in the company, valued at $13,901,875.14. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,222. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,476 shares of company stock worth $2,552,716. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everi

About Everi

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Everi by 11.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.