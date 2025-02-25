Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Everi Stock Performance
NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.83.
Insider Transactions at Everi
In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,032,062 shares in the company, valued at $13,901,875.14. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,222. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,476 shares of company stock worth $2,552,716. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Everi
About Everi
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
