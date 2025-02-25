TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (up from $1.40) on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE TRX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in TRX Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in TRX Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

