Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OESX stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 541,773 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,745,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

