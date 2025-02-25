Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.18. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
