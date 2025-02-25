StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

TTOO opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

Featured Stories

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

