MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,303.68, for a total value of $1,303,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,488,287.36. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,314.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,254.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,204.41. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,350.27. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

