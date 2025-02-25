MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

