Q2 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Reduced by Zacks Research

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.09 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.46.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VLO opened at $133.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $116.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.45.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

