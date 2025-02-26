Q1 Earnings Forecast for Amplitude Issued By DA Davidson

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amplitude in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amplitude’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amplitude’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Baird R W upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.37. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Amplitude by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 991.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,320,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $77,372.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,847.42. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

