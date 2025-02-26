Brokers Issue Forecasts for BLDR Q1 Earnings

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2026 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $140.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $130.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 35.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.