Brokers Issue Forecasts for BLDR Q1 Earnings

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2026 earnings at $10.86 EPS.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%.
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $140.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $130.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 35.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
