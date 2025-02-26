Q1 EPS Forecast for Capstone Copper Cut by Analyst

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

TSE:CS opened at C$8.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.32. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$6.91 and a 1-year high of C$11.51.

In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total transaction of C$473,075.40. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 44,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.60, for a total transaction of C$424,804.43. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

