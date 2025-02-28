Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Primary Health Properties had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

LON PHP traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 94 ($1.18). 10,727,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.01. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.40 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -146.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is presently -1,092.68%.

Insider Activity at Primary Health Properties

About Primary Health Properties

In other news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($28,989.16). 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

Featured Stories

