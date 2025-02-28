Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the January 31st total of 344,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boxlight stock. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 371,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC owned 3.77% of Boxlight at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,364. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOXL shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

