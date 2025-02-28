Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the January 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VMO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 129,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,685. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 184,317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 84,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

