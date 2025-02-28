First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.21 and traded as high as $37.30. First Capital shares last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 2,119 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.56.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,824,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

