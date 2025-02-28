Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 9.02 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,469,672 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.11. The stock has a market cap of £87.39 million, a P/E ratio of -24,316.48 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

