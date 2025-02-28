Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens & Minor updated its FY25 guidance to $1.60-1.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.600-1.850 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 37.4 %

Owens & Minor stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. 7,915,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,566. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $730.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.