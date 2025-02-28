Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.49 and traded as high as C$5.63. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$5.24, with a volume of 489,720 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDR

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 0.8 %

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$902.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.50.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.