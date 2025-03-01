Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in February

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Axtel Price Performance
Axtel has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10.
Axtel Company Profile
