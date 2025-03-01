Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Decreases By 54.6%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the January 31st total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 204,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,086. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.