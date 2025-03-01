Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Decreases By 54.6%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the January 31st total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 204,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,086. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
