Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

Canadian Spirit Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

