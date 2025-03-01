BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.14 and traded as high as C$11.21. BioSyent shares last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 880 shares traded.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$128.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.04.

Get BioSyent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioSyent news, insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 112,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total value of C$1,267,557.28. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph March sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.65, for a total transaction of C$55,628.75. Insiders sold a total of 117,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,581 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.