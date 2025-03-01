iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,389,000 after buying an additional 7,566,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,497,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,249,000 after purchasing an additional 497,208 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

