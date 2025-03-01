Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Duolingo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Duolingo Stock Down 17.0 %

DUOL stock traded down $63.71 on Friday, reaching $312.07. 3,454,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,692. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.09.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total value of $553,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,839,829.87. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $64,139,445.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446.88. The trade was a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,639 shares of company stock valued at $105,445,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

