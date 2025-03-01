Flaharty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 512.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $125.67 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.12 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day moving average is $125.91.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

