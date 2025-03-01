Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $7,511,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,279,290.07. This trade represents a 11.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $7,597,775.36.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $5,957,632.32.

On Monday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $5,970,728.32.

On Friday, December 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $5,861,769.60.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $5,919,392.00.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $145.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 38.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.28.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

