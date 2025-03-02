Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in February

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELJF remained flat at $6.75 on Friday. Cellcom Israel has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

