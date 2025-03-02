Short Interest in CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Expands By 65.8%

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the January 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CMG Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMGO remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. CMG Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment industries in the United States. It operates through XA The Experiential Agency, Inc; and CMG Holding Group segments.

