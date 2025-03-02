Short Interest in CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Expands By 65.8%

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the January 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
CMG Holdings Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMGO remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. CMG Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CMG Holdings Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.