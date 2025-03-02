Noble Wealth Management PBC Buys Shares of 17,392 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 20.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $10.36 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.