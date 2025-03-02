North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.43% and a return on equity of 537.09%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NRT stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $8.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

