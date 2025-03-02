Ramsay Health Care Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.40 (ASX:RHC)

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.64.
About Ramsay Health Care
