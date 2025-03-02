Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Staude Capital Global Value Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Staude Capital Global Value Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96.
Staude Capital Global Value Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Staude Capital Global Value Fund
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Staude Capital Global Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staude Capital Global Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.