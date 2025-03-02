Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Staude Capital Global Value Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96.

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Company Profile

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

