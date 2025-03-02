Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the January 31st total of 8,728,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 5.8 %

GELYF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 74,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,123. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

