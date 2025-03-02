Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the January 31st total of 8,728,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Down 5.8 %
GELYF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 74,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,123. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.
About Geely Automobile
