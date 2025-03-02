Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Decreases By 62.7%

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMAI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 126,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,831. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

In other Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,564 shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $199,841.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,143,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,202,694.08. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 515,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,266 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

