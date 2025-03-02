Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New $61,000 Investment in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 84,149 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 311,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $12.08 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $12.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

