Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 23,416.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

