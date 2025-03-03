Financial Services Advisory Inc Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $122.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.79.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

