Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $967,000 Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. This trade represents a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $838,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $123.97 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $92.99 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

