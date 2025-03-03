New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USFD. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $9,001,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $2,004,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Stock Up 2.1 %

USFD stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research raised US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

