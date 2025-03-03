Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $81,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

QQQ stock opened at $508.30 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.57.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

