iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 1131588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

