Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $443,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.8% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 70.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $143.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.20. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.70 and a 52-week high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.75.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

