Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 162,058.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,185,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,802,000 after purchasing an additional 390,784 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $56,887,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 408,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,962 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,288 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,741 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $516,502.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,825,271.03. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $83,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,695.36. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,134. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.55.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $287.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $308.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.05 and a 200 day moving average of $278.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

