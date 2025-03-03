Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 122.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Potbelly by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 28,342 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Potbelly by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David Nierenberg purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $70,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 101,998 shares in the company, valued at $941,441.54. This represents a 8.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Potbelly Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $381.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

