Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 201.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 29,036 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 429.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 357,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 289,884 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 63,902 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

